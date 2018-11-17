Judge allows removal of Tonawanda Coke's unused inventory

A federal bankruptcy judge is paving the way for the removal of unused coal and coke from the now shuttered Tonawanda Coke plant.

Court papers estimate inventory at the company's River Road facility at 14,500 tons and its value at $5.2 million.

Under a new court order, Powers Coal and Coke of Ohio, which specializes in marketing coke, will take control of the coal, coke and coke byproducts left at the plant.

Powers claims it reached an agreement with Tonawanda Coke in September, prior to the company's bankruptcy filing, that gives it control of the inventory.

Under the agreement, Tonawanda Coke will receive a portion of the proceeds generated by any sale to a third-party.

Powers must coordinate its removal of the coal and coke with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.