Historical marker hails Lockport civil rights leader

A historical marker commemorating Aaron Mossell, the African-American brick manufacturer whose efforts led to desegregation of Lockport public schools in 1876, is to be unveiled Tuesday.

The marker, provided by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation with a grant to the citizen group Lift Up Lockport, cites the achievements of Mossell and his son Charles in ending Lockport's separate schools for black students 78 years before the Supreme Court ordered national desegregation.

The sign was posted near the Erie Canal in Josephine Carveth Packet Park, next to the Exchange Street lift bridge and close to Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises.

"The value of a historical marker is that people see it and take time to read it," Lift Up Lockport leader Jackie Davis said.