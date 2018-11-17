High schools
Football
STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS A
Friday at Union-Endicott
W. Sen. East 50, III-Indian River 42
W. Sen. East 8 6 15 21 - 50
III-Indian River 8 14 6 14 - 42
IR: Gaddis 6 run (pass good)
WSE: Dolac 16 run (Dolac run)
IR: Rosario-Acosta 7 run (Rosaroi-Acosta run)
WSE: Mathis 29 run (kick failed)
IR: Gaddis 22 run (run failed)
WSE: Cacciotti 26 fumble return (Arnone run)
IR: Gaddis 38 run (run failed)
WSE: Dolac 7 run (Sztababa kick)
IR: Rosario-Acosta 45 run (Henhawk run)
WSE: Dolac 1 run (Sztababa kick)
WSE: Dolac 1 run (pass good)
IR: Rosario-Acosta 2 run (pass failed)
WSE: Dolac 49 run (kick failed)
Friday at Middletown
IX-Cornwall 21, II-Burnt Hills 20
CLASS C
Saturday at Union-Enditcott
IV-Susquehanna Vly 21, Cleve. Hill 20
IV-Susquhna Vly 6 15 0 0 - 21
Cleveland Hill 6 0 6 8 - 20
SV: Freije 10 run (conversion failed)
CH: Wahler 1 run (conversion failed)
SV: Sheridan 1 run (Freije run)
SV: King 4 run (Lavin kick)
CH: Wahler 7 run (conversion failed)
CH: Thomas 76 run (Wahler run)
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday, Nov. 23 at Syracuse University
CLASS A
West Seneca East vs. IX-Cornwall, 3 p.m.
CLASS D
Cly/Sher/Pan vs. VII-Moriah/I-Haldane winner, noon.
CHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Date/site TBA
St. Francis vs. TBA, TBA
Girls volleyball
STATE SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Nov. 17, at Glens Falls
Pool play
Class A
Nia.-Wheat. 25-25, vs. IX-Cornwall 20-21
Nia.-Wheatfield 22-25 II-Burnt Hills 25-17
Nia.-Wheatfield 14-22, VIII-Wantagh 25-25
Class C
Portville 25-25, XI-Mattituck 25-10
Portville 25-25, II-Voorheesville 8-17
Portville 25-25, IX-Milbrook 11-19
Class D
Panama 25-25, IX-Mount Academy 22-21
Panama 27-25, II-Mayfield 29-12
Panama 23-25, IV-Bainbridge-Guilford, 25-16
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Nov. 18, at Glens Falls
Class A
Nia.-Wheatfield vs. VIII-Wantagh, 2 p.m.
Class C
Portville vs. IX-Milbrook, 2 p.m.
Class D
Panama vs. IV-Bainbridge-Guilford, 10 a.m.
Boys volleyball
STATE SEMIFINALS
Saturday at Albany
Pool play
Eden 25-18-28 vs. II-Burnt Hills 19-25-26
VIII-Bellmore-JFK 25-25, Eden 20-23
Girls swimming
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Ithaca
Saturday’s finals
200 medley relay: 4, Orchard Park (Isabella Mikulec, Mackenzie Fischer, Paige Salmon, Katherine Jones) 1:47.11; 29, Lancaster (Molly Hewett, Victoria Prusaczyk, Michaela Morgus, Sydney Burgard) 1:53.72.
200 free: 19, Grace Wood (Southwestern) 1:55.13; 24, Sarah Conley (Orchard Park) 1:56.10; 25, Alexis Trietly (Olean) 1:56.26.
200 IM: 18, Emily Blake (Orchard Park) 2:10.20.
50 free: 6, Mary Brinker (East Aurora) :23.76; T-8, Karianne Yuchnitz (Panama) :23.96; T-11, Katherine Jones (Orchard Park) :24.12; 14, Makayla Scheu (Eden) :24.29; 16, Gillian Boal (Kenmore West) :24.35; 18, Allison Stockwell (Jamestown) :24.46; 22, Natalie Fosberg (Southwestern) :24.36; 27, Allison Lenda (Iroquois) :24.75; 29, Grace Van Buren (Amherst) :24.78. 100 butterfly: T-11, Jessica Shine (Williamsville East) :57.44; 26, Monica McKie (Williamsville North) :58.74.
100 free: 9, Mary Brinker (East Aurora) :52.63; 14, Makayla Scheu (Eden) :52.63; Gillian Boal (Kenmore West) :53.15; 21, Alexis Trietley (Olean) :52.43; 23, Allie Bashor (Starpoint) :53.40; 25, Katherine Jones (Orchard Park) :53.50; 30, Grace Van Buren :54.01.
200 free relay: 5, Orchard Park (Mackenzie Fischer, Isabel Sapio, Sarah Conley, Katherine Jones) 1:38.26; 17, Iroquois (Allison Lenda, Shelby Slachetka, Melanie White, Alexandra Wheeler) 1:40.35; 27, Amherst (Paige Smith, Maggie Parobek, Carolyn DeBoth, Grace Van Buren) 1:41.00.
100 back: 16, Allison Lenda (Iroquois) :58.63.
100 breast: 6, Jessica Humby (Hamburg) 1:04.85; 19, Michaela Morgus (Lancaster) 1:07.47; 29, Maya Flash (Sweet Home) 1:08.37; 30, Isabel Sapio (Orchard Park) 1:09.38.
400 free relay: 8, Orchard Park (Sarah Conley, Allison McCune, Isabella Mikulec, Emily Blake) 3:35.70; 26, Clarence (Madeline Panus, Ella Costich, Ashley Felber, Isabelle Lange) 3:39.63; 30, Amherst (Paige Smith, Maggie Parobek, Carolyn DeBoth, Grace Van Buren) DQ.
Boys hockey
WNY Club
Red Division
Orchard Park 9, RPM 1
St. Joe’s (Maroon) 5, Jamestown 3
Depew 4, St. Joe’s (White) 0
