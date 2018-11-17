HIGGINS, Shirley E. (Wales)

Of Orchard Park. November 14, 2018. Beloved wife of James R. Higgins; loving mother of Shirley Anne Higgins, James R. (Jennifer) Higgins, Jr., Suzanne M. (Eric) Deitz, Colleen L. (Lorne) Young, Kathleen E. (Peter) Fabbro, and Michael J. (Kim) Higgins; also survived by 14 grandchildren; sister of Joanne Tidd, Joseph (Mona) Wales, Thomas (Kathy) Wales, and the late Dennis Wales. The family will receive friends Sunday 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com