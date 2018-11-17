GRIFFIN, John F. "Jack"

November 14, 2018; beloved husband of 48 years to Irene (nee Jurkiw) Griffin; dearest father of Michelle A. Griffin and Kevin M. Griffin; cherished grandfather of Ashley Rose Kicak; Papa G of Zachary and Joshua Floss; son of the late John and Rose (nee Herzing) Griffin; brother of Sr. Patricia Griffin, OSF, Michael (Susanne nee Buechi) Griffin, Kathleen (Rick) Paine, Richard P. Griffin and Karen Benz; brother-in-law of Michael and the late Bohdan (Olga) Jurkiw; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was a Veteran of the US Army and a retired Detective of the Amherst Police Department after 35 years of service, who enjoyed spending time with his best buddy and granddaughter, Ashley Rose. The family will be present Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Heart Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com