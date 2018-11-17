‘Go’ side dishes for Thanksgiving dinner

Jenny Arnette and Alanna Bonaccorso, fourth-year students in the five-year Master’s of Dietetics Program at D’Youville College, shared the recipes for four popular Thanksgiving Day side dishes that can be made in a healthier fashion with the right ingredients.

MASHED SWEET POTATOES

6 servings

3 to 4 medium-sized sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons 1 percent milk

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Few drops of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse the sweet potatoes. Place them in a pan; add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Gradually bring the water to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Reserve some liquid (about 2 tablespoons). Drain and return the potatoes to the pan over low heat until no more steam rises from the potatoes.

While still hot, whip the potatoes with a fork. Add the unsalted butter and, with the fork, fold in the butter until blended. Add the milk and stir to combine. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste and fold into the potatoes.

GREEN BEANS WITH WALNUTS

4 servings

¾ pound fresh green beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup water

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Rinse green beans. Trim ends from the beans and cut them on a diagonal into 2-inch pieces.

In a large fry pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté until translucent, about 1 minute. Add the green beans and water and bring to a simmer. Cover and pan-steam over low heat, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

To the beans, add ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper and walnuts.

CRANBERRY RELISH

Serves 8 to 10

1 large orange, unpeeled

3 small apples, cored, unpeeled

12-ounce bag fresh cranberries

¾ cup granulated Splenda

Wash and quarter apples and orange. Sort and wash cranberries. Using a food processor with grating disc, chop fruit into a large bowl.

Add Splenda to fruit mix and combine. Chill for 24 hours. Ready to serve as a relish!

SUGAR-FREE PUMPKIN PIE

8 servings

9-inch unbaked pie shell or 1 refrigerated pie crust placed in your own pie plate

2 eggs

15-ounce can pumpkin

¾ cup Splenda granular

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

12-ounce can evaporated milk

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine all ingredients until mixed well. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.

Reduce oven to 350 degrees and bake for 45 minutes.

Check if done by inserting a toothpick in the center; toothpick should come out clean.

Cool and serve. May garnish with Cool Whip lite or sugar-free (20 calories/serving).

