Canisius Golden Griffins 66, Albany Great Danes 75 final
Canisius Golden Griffins fans take photos as Canisius unveils its MAAC regular championship banner before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins unveils its MAAC regular championship banner before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins guard Takal Molson steals the ball from Albany Great Danes forward Brent Hank in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Scott Hitchon rebounds the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius guard Takal Molson brings the ball up the court in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jonathan Sankspasses the ball around Albany forward Malachi De Sousa in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jonathan Sanks scores two points over Albany guard Cameron Healy in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dantai St. Louis scores two points over Albany guard Ahmad Clark in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius guard Takal Molson scores two points over Albany forward Malachi De Sousa in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius guard Takal Molson fouls Albany forward Malachi De Sousa in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Jibreel Faulkner scores two points over Albany forward Adam Lulka in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon talks to forward Kejuan Johnson-Alls during a time-out in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Canisius Golden Griffins 66, Albany Great Danes 75
