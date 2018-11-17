West Seneca East Trojans running back Devare Mathis scores against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojan defenders tackle Indian River Warriors runner Jayden Haenhawk during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojan defender Zach Arnone breaks up a pass intended for Indian River Warriors Guillermo Rosario-Acosta during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jim Maurino yells to his team against Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac scores the game-winning touchdown against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jim Maurion and John Dolac celebrate a Shaun Dolac touchdown run against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jim Maurino is hugged by Zach Arnone after defeating Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal .
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans celebrate a victory over the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac is huuged by his brother John after defeating the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac is consoled by head coach Jim Maurino after defeating Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans celebrate a victory over the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans stand for the national anthem prior to playing the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans walk to the coin toss prior to playing the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans and the Indian River Warriors stand for the coin toss prior to playing the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac looks for a signal after scoring the first touchdown of the game against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans block the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans receiver Zach Arnone runs after a catch against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jim Maurino speaks to his team against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans kick returner Marcus Barney follows the block of Dylan McNulty against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jim Maurino gestures against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun DOlac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the first half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal .
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans coach Jom Maurino celebrates a victory over the Indian River Warriors for the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans defender Cameron Cacciotti celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans defender Cameron Cacciotti celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans quarterback Shaun Dolac looks to throw against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans runner Zach Arnone points the endzone on a two point conversion against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans defender Anthony Bullis recovers a fumble against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans receiver Dylan McNulty reaches for a pass against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Shaun Dolac runs against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans kicker Matt Sztaba makes an extra point against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans runner Niam Bonner looks for a hole against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans running back Devare Mathis runs against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans quarterback Shaun Dolac scores on a sneak against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans defender Cameron Cacciotti recovers a Indian River Warriors fumble during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East Trojans receiver Zach Arnone catches a two point conversion against the Indian River Warriors during the second half of the NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal.
