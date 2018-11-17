ELLIS, Joyce M. (Evans)

November 15, 2018, of East Aurora, NY, and formerly of Holland, NY, age 84, passed away peacefully after a very bravely fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James P. Ellis; dearest mother of Karen (Hugh) Faulkner, Robert (John Donald) Ellis, James (Paula Agen) Ellis, Sharon (Christopher) Rhoades and Patricia (Russell) Gullo; dear mother-in-law of Barbara Ellis; loving grandmother of Nathaniel Faulkner, Danielle Ellis, Katelynn (Simon Rolfe) Faulkner, Samantha Ellis, Alexandra Ellis, Elizabeth Rhoades, Michael Rhoades, Megan Gullo and Russell Gullo; dear sister of the late Richard Evans; fond aunt of Christopher Evans. Family present for visitation Monday and Tuesday, November 19 and 20, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 21, 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 or All Babies Cherished, 445 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020. Joyce was so proud, loving and caring of her husband and family, she was the number one wife, mother and grandmother and always wanted her family together. Joyce will be missed by so many extended family members. Joyce was also a retired secretary for the East Aurora Union Free School District. Share your condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com