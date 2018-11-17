DOSTER, Richard L.

DOSTER - Richard L. November 15, 2018, age 75, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Brenda J. (nee Stearns) Doster; dearest father of Joyce (Gary) Budzynski, Debbie Fusani (John Macro) and Theresa (Gregory) Dick-Doster; dear grandfather of Jessica (Kevin) Leary, Matthew Budzynski, David Fusani, Marlina and Esther Dick-Doster; great- grandfather of Sophie Leary; brother of Michael (Betty) Doster; also survived by an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday 4-7 PM and Monday 1-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday in Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd., Elma 14059, at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Doster served in the US Air Force from 1961-1969 and retired in 2004 from Erie 1 BOCES. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice.