Colleges Roundup: Niagara men win at Wyoming; Canisius volleyball in MAAC final

Niagara men’s basketball team traveled to Laramie, Wyoming Friday to take on the Cowboys. Though Wyoming kept it close, the Purple Eagles prevailed, 72-67, thanks in large part to Marvin Prochet, who led the team in points, (23) and rebounds (12).

The Purple Eagles (2-1) had a 33-25 halftime lead, which slowly started to slip away as the Cowboys (1-3) rallied back. However, after Niagara regained the lead around the 12 minute mark of the second half, they never lost it again, despite the game being within one score with just minutes on the clock.

As a team, Niagara was out-rebounded, had lower shooting percentages from the field and fouled more, but put up more shots and capitalized on Wyoming turnovers, points from Purple Eagles bench players and an early lead, to secure the win. Niagara led on the scoreboard for over 91 percent of the game.

The game was part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Niagara lost the opening game to Loyola of Chicago Wednesday.

A first for Canisius

Canisius College volleyball will be making its first appearance in the MAAC Championship match in program history Saturday, after defeating Rider in four sets Friday, with scores of 25-13, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-21.

After qualifying for the tournament for the 13th time since joining the MAAC in 1990, the No. 2 Griffs will take on No. 1 Iona in the final match at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Middle hitter Leah Simmons led the Griffs on Friday, with 17 kills contributing to 18.5 points. Setter Cassidy Ceriani tallied 48 assists and senior Sara Wesley had five blocks in the Griffs’ defensive effort.

Finishing the regular season with a MAAC record of 14-4, two Griffs losses came in their matchups with the 16-2 Gaels, the only team the Griffs failed to beat this season. However, one of the Gaels’ losses came to Rider, whom Canisius beat in all three matches.

Battle of Bridge: Part II

For the first time since 2016 and first time in the regular season since 2014, Canisius fell to Niagara in Atlantic Hockey Association action on Thursday.

The Purple Eagles netted five goals to defeat the Griffs, 5-2, and the teams will meet again tonight at Niagara’s Dwyer Arena (7 p.m., Radio 1340, 105.3).

Niagara enters tonight’s game at 5-5-1 overall and 5-3-1 in Atlantic Hockey while Canisius is 4-6-0, 3-5-0.