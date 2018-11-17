CHENEY, William J.

CHENEY - William J. November 15, 2018. Husband of Jeanette J. (Riedel) Cheney; father of Diane (George) Rockey, Laurie (Charles) Greiner, and William J. (Debra) Cheney; grandfather of Scott Greiner, Julia Rockey, and Colin and Sean Cheney; son of the late William H. and Catherine (Burke) Cheney; brother of Louis P. Cheney. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454, where a Funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10:30 and from St. Teresa's Church at 11. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Shriners' Hospitals for Children. Bill was a member of St. Teresa's Holy Name Society, an usher, a Scout leader, bingo, food pantry, and Meals on Wheels. He worked for MOOG and the Buffalo Board of Education. Condolences: www.thmccarthyfh.com