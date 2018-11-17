Chautauqua County man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A Chautauqua County man pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daniel Villafane-Lozada, 23, of Cassadaga faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he is sentenced March 1 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement officers raided Villafane-Lozada's residence on April 19 and seized a digital memory card containing 30 videos and 22 images of child pornography. Some of the images depicting prepubescent children revealed the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, as well as depictions of violence, prosecutors said.

As part of his plea, Villafane-Lozada admitted that between 2014 and 2017, he engaged in sexual contact with two children under the age of 18, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.