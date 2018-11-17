BUONAMICI, Kim M. "Kimbo"

November 6, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Dear mother of Sharise Buonamici; grandmother of Falicia and Frank; sister of David (Diane) Buonamici, Julie (Charles) Acker and Laura Camus; survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo City Mission in Kim's memory. A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, from 2-6 pM, at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral HOme inc., 8434 North Main St., Angola.