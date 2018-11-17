Buffalo woman indicted for defrauding 3 elderly victims

A Buffalo woman was indicted on charges of defrauding three elderly victims at the St. John Tower, an independent living facility where she worked as as the senior service coordinator, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. All of the victims were over 90.

Rhonda Henderson, 47, was arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on a seven-count indictment on charges including scheme to defraud, identity theft and grand larceny. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say that between November 2014 and August 2017, Henderson stole from the victims by diverting checks, using two of their debit cards and misappropriating one of the victims' funeral trust accounts after she died.

Henderson is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 7.