Buffalo woman charged after wild incident at mall

A Buffalo woman faces multiple charges stemming from a wild incident at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara mall last weekend, Town of Niagara Police reported.

When police went to the mall at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 11, they were told that a man and woman took multiple items of clothing from the Nike store. Employees told police that when they chased the pair, the woman repeatedly threw stolen clothing at them.

The two drove away after backing their car into a parked vehicle. Buffalo police later informed town police that the car in question had been reported stolen.

Buffalo police arrested the car owner, Lanay Boutwell, 29, of Geary Street, on a charge of falsifying the report of the stolen vehicle and turned her over to Town of Niagara police.