Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs. Took over first overall with first three-game California sweep since 1995. (5)

2. Nashville Predators. Monster matchup when Tampa Bay hits Music City on Monday. (1)

3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Atlantic becomes wide open with Vasilevskiy shelved by broken foot. (2)

4. Minnesota Wild. Easily biggest surprise in the West over first 20 games. (4)

5. Winnipeg Jets. One goal on 74 shots in last two meetings vs. Blues/Sabres goalie Hutton. (6)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets. Not getting much chatter even though they're atop the Metro. (19)

7. Buffalo Sabres. Botterill struck turnaround gold with additions of Skinner, Hutton. (16)

8. Boston Bruins. Chara out 4-6 weeks as injury-shredded defense looks like Sabres of June, 2006. (10)

9. Montreal Canadiens. Domi for Galchenyuk was one of league's best offseason deals, non-Skinner-for-Pu division. (17)

10. San Jose Sharks. The what's-wrong-with-Erik-Karlsson chatter is everywhere. (11)

11. Vancouver Canucks. Horvat (18 points in 21 games) takes over team scoring lead from Pettersson. (3)

12. Colorado Avalanche. Fell to 0-4 in OT with loss to Caps. (7)

13. New York Islanders. Barzal's sophomore slump at two goals, minus-10 rating. (9)

14. Washington Capitals. Cup champs only even in goal differential through 19 games. (15)

15. Calgary Flames. Both 2014 "Sams" -- Bennett and Reinhart -- have two goals in 19 games. (8)

16. Dallas Stars. Klingberg could be looking at six-week absence after hand surgery. (14)

17. Arizona Coyotes. Only team in the Pacific with a positive goal differential at plus-2. (18)

18. Carolina Hurricanes. Still piling up shots but goals have cooled considerably. (20)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. Will have three days off before meeting Sabres here Wednesday night. (21)

20. New York Rangers. First-year coach Quinn getting a lot out of thin roster. (23)

21. Edmonton Oilers. The Lucic contract is one of several brutal moves by GM Chiarelli. (13)

22. Anaheim Ducks. Going nowhere at 3-8-3 over last 14 games. (22)

23. Chicago Blackhawks. The dynasty days are over. (25)

24. Ottawa Senators. Anderson simply has to be better than 3.53/.909. (26)

25. Florida Panthers. Blowout loss in Columbus ends five-game winning streak. (30)

26. Detroit Red Wings. Got back in Atlantic race by winning seven of eight after 1-7-2 start. (29)

27. New Jersey Devils. Are 6-1-1 at home but just 2-7 on road. (27)

28. Pittsburgh Penguins. An absolute stunner to see them last in the East. (12)

29. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly's points proving to mean little in the standings. (28)

30. Vegas Golden Knights. The magic may be over as they drop to 30th place. (24)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Former Sabres draft pick Petersen gets first NHL win via shootout in Chicago. (31)