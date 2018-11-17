Bouquard, Mary "Doris" (Brogan)

Passed away November 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Cyril Bouquard; loving mother of Mary (late Harvey) Guillow, John (Lita) Bouquard, Maggie (Joe) Krug, Geri (late Michael) Comerford, Trisha (Jim) Hiller, June (Tom) McMahon, James Bouquard, Theresa (Paul Horohoe) Bouquard, Anne (Tony) Makowski and the late Robert "Bogie" (Lori) Bouquard; loving grandmother of 17 and great-grand mother of 21; sister of Margaret (late Jesse) Boyles, late Patrick (late Shirley) Brogan, late James (late Elizabeth) Brogan, late Cyril (late Mary) Brogan, late Renee ( late Robert) Hoedt, late Frances (late Raymond) Ramback; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to O.L.P.H. Church Restoration Fund, 115 O'Connell St., Buffalo, NY 14204. Doris and her family operated the Bouquard Boathouse. She was the Grand Marshall for the Old Neighborhood Parade and received numerous awards for her community service. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com