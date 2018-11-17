[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills have lowest-paid O-line in NFL

With the Bills on a bye and no X's and O's matchups to break down this week, Mark Gaughan breaks down the salary cap hits for each position group on the team.

"The Bills have the least expensive — OK, cheapest — 53-man active roster in the NFL," Gaughan writes. "Of course, part of the reason the Bills’ roster is so inexpensive is because the team has so much cap space allocated to players no longer on the team — aka dead cap money."

As Sean McDermott likes to say, it starts up front with the offensive line, which has a combined salary cap number of $13.5 million, the lowest in the league. But if you include the dead cap charges of retired linemen Eric Wood ($10.3 million) and Richie Incognito ($1.1 million), the total figure is close to the league average of $26 million.

After a poor start to the season, the low-paid line is beginning to look like a bargain. As Vic Carucci notes, the Bills' blockers might have had a breakthrough performance in the win over the Jets.

"As bad as the Jets are, the talent within their defensive front is considered mainly legit," Carucci writes. "That would seem to lend credence to the idea that the dominance by the Bills’ O-line might very well be the start of a trend rather than a one-time thing. So, too, does the insertion of fifth-round draft pick Wyatt Teller as the starter at left guard."

Carucci's mailbag: Does Josh Allen have the 'it' factor? Is Matt Barkley a long-term answer at backup quarterback? Where do the Bills still need to upgrade on the O-line? Vic answers those questions and more.

Looking at the tape: Mark takes a look at how tight end Jason Croom takes hits for the team on one of the bread-and-butter plays in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's attack. Also note rookie guard Wyatt Teller making a good block at the point of attack in the embedded video.

Value of a nickel: Rookie cornerback Taron Johnson has been effective in his role as the Bills' fifth defensive back.

'Dojo of pingpong': "Jason Wolf writes about "a prominent locker room pingpong subculture at One Bills Drive, one rife with intense rivalry, disagreement, big money, doctored equipment, winning streaks, wagered burritos and an unsolved mystery."

Power rankings: The Bills moved up a few spots after their third win.

How we see it: NFL picks for Week 11.

