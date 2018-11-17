Beauts lose to Pride in Boston

Goals by Jillian Dempsey in the first period and Gigi Marvin in the second put Boston in front and the Pride went on to a 4-1 triumph against the Buffalo Beauts on Saturday night at Warriors Ice Arena in Boston.

It was the third loss in a row for Buffalo (2-3), which dropped two games at Minnesota before the National Women’s Hockey League took a two-week break to allow its athletes to compete in the 4 Nations Cup tournament.

Haylee Scamurra scored Buffalo’s only goal at 7:18 of the second period with Sarah Edney assisting.

Dempsey and Marvin each scored again in the third period to cap the Pride victory.

Each side was 0-for-2 on the power play and were even with 26 shots on goal. Nicole Hensley had 22 saves for Buffalo. Katie Burt had 25 for Boston.

The teams will meet again at 2:30 p.m. today at the Warriors Arena.

In the 4 Nations Cup championship game last Sunday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the U.S. defeated Canada, 5-2, for its fifth straight 4 Nations title. Dani Cameranesi of the Beauts had a pair of assists in the U.S. victory.

Beauts goaltender Shannon Szabados played 40 minutes in net for Canada, making 18 saves.

Cameranesi finished second of all players in the tournament with six points. She had two goals and four assists. Emily Pfalzer of the Beauts was also on the winning side.

Szabados made 31 saves for Canada in a 2-1 loss to the U.S. in the preliminary round of the 4 Nations. Cameranesi had a had a goal and two assists for the U.S. in that victory.