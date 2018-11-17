ANDRLE, Patricia (Yates)

Deaths    Death Notices

ANDRLE - Patricia (nee Yates)
Of Eden, NY, November 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert F. Andrle. Mother of Christopher J. Andrle, Elizabeth (Richard) Foster, Timothy M. (Esther) Andrle and Robert F. Jr. (Susan) Andrle; grandmother of Jennifer, Christie, Michael, Thomas, Matthew, Gregory, and Andrew. Great- grandmother of Cole. The Family will receive friends Monday, 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com

