37th annual Train and Toy Show concludes Sunday at Fairgrounds
Sunday is the final day of the Western New York Railway Historical Society's 37th annual Greater Buffalo Train and Toy Show. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Event Center on the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg.
The show features several working model railroad layouts, and about 400 tables of model trains and railroad-related collectibles for sale by dealers from all over the Northeast.
Admission is $8 except for children age 12 and under, who are admitted free. Proceeds will benefit the society's preservation and restoration projects.
