Chances for snow remain in Buffalo's forecast through mid-next week

Most of the snow associated with the passing nor'easter have passed, but "the white stuff" isn't going away anytime soon, forecasts show.

There's a chance for some lake-enhanced and lake-effect snow later today and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect accumulations to be in the 1 to 3 inch range in affected areas.

And, chances for snow remain in Buffalo's extended forecast through at least next Tuesday.

The 1.9 inches of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga pushes the seasonal total there to 2.8 inches. That's the most snowfall this early in the season since the "October Surprise" snowstorm of 2006.

As of early Friday morning, amounts of snowfall from the storm varied across the area:

Warsaw topped the snowfall derby for the region with 14 inches.

Andover in Allegany County logged an even foot of snow.

Ten inches of new snow was reported on the ground in Concord as of 6 a.m., according to the Erie County Department of Public Works.

Sardinia got 8.5 inches, a spotter reported to the weather service as of just before 7 a.m.

Fredonia had 4 inches.

Jamestown had 6.2 inches as of 6:30 a.m., a spotter reported to the weather service.

Here's what the weather service said to expect:

Today

Snow showers mixed with rain at times are likely in metro Buffalo as another upper-level trough of cold air crosses the region.

Daytime highs are forecast in the upper 30s.

"Precipitation will transition from synoptic-based to lake-enhanced, and then lake-effect," the weather service said.

Southwest winds are forecast to increase in the afternoon and could gust as high as 40 mph, the weather service said.

That could bring a chance for lake-effect precipitation across the northtowns for a period before another shift in the winds, to more westerly, is expected to push any lake-effect mix of rain and snow farther to the south.

"Lake-effect snow that falls east of the lakes will be relatively light, with daytime snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches...southeast of Lake Erie," the weather service said.

New snow accumulations of less than 1 inch are possible in metro Buffalo, forecasters said.

Overnight lows Friday are forecast in the low to mid-30s with mostly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of rain showers, the weather service said.

It'll stay breezy. Forecasters said westerly winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

There's a chance for more rain starting Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures expected in the upper 30s.

"A few lake-effect snow showers may be ongoing across the western Southern Tier in the morning," the weather service said. "Bands of lake-enhanced precipitation will then move north towards Buffalo through the day."

By evening, a shift in the cloud-level winds should return and lake-effect back to the south.

Otherwise, there's a chance of snow and rain on Saturday night. Overnight lows will likely dip to the mid 20s.

Sunday

Chances for afternoon snow showers are possible with highs in the mid-30s.

The same is forecast Sunday night. Lows are forecast in the upper 20s.

The chances for precipitation are about 30 percent.

Beyond

Don't expect much of a change in the weather pattern over the second half of November, according to the National Weather Service or the federal Climate Prediction Center.

The holiday week looks unseasonably cold and snowy in Buffalo.

Snow is in the forecast through the middle of next week. (National Weather Service)Temperatures this time of the year average in the mid 40s for highs and low 30s for lows.

Other than a few days of above-average temperatures between Nov. 5-7, every day this month has been colder than normal.

With an average temperature of 39.3 degrees, this has been Buffalo's coldest first-half of November since 1996, when it averaged 38.7 degrees.

And, that chill could persist over the next two weeks as well, climate experts said.

Both the 6-to-10 day and 8-to-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show there's a greater chance for colder than average weather in the Northeast, including the Buffalo Niagara region through the end of the month.