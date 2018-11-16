West Seneca East football heading to Class A state final after shootout

West Seneca East is heading to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A title game after a thrilling 50-42 victory against Indian River on Friday night.

West Seneca East led 29-28 after the third quarter, but the teams combined for 35 points in a wild fourth quarter.

Here is how it happened and the key plays that sent West Seneca East to the Carrier Dome to face Cornwall for the state championship.

Section IX champion Cornwall played a thriller, too, beating Section I's Burnt Hills, 21-20.

TOUCHDOWN. Indian River 45 run Guillermo Rosario-Acosta. Henhawk PAT run with 11:12 left. IR leads West Seneca East 36-29 in state Class A football semifinal. #preptalklive — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

TOUCHDOWN. West Seneca East. Dolac 1 run on 4th and goal. PAT kick good. WSE 36, Indian River 36 with 7:36 left in state Class a football semifinal. #preptalklve — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

TOUCHDOWN West Seneca East. Shaun Dolac 1 run after connecting on 32 pass play to Zach Arnone. PAT pass Dolac to Arnone with 4:34 left. WSE 44, Indian River 36 in state Class A football semifinal. #preptalklive — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

TOUCHDOWN Indian River. Guillermo Rosario Acosta 2 run with 2:09 left. After false start pushes PAT back, incomplete pass on PAT. West Seneca East 44-42 lead. #preptalklive — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

TOUCHDOWN West Seneca East. Shaun Dolac 49 run with 1:20 left. PAT Kickis just wide. WSE 50-42 lead on Indian River. It's still not over folks. #preptalklive — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

Squib kick by WSE is recoverd by WSE at Indian River 30 after pile up for the loose ball. Three knees should do it for WSE. IR has no timeouts left. #preptalklive — Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) November 17, 2018

West Seneca East wins 50-42 and moves on to the state championship at the dome. Great job to both teams #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/tLhiXiHBOC — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 17, 2018

Game MVP Shaun Dolac of West Seneca East reflects on what this win means to the team and the town. #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/Fq4cv26THA — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 17, 2018

West Seneca West coach talks about the win and preparing for the championship game next week. #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/aZwVQSgNBw — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 17, 2018

(This will be updated with a full story and reaction.)