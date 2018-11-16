WEIGEL, Gary P.

WEIGEL - Gary P. Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly November 14, 2018. Loving father of Ryan R. Weigel; former husband and dear friend of Vicki Wheeler; son of the late Richard and Dorothy (nee Carlin) Weigel; cherished brother of James (Patricia), Joanne (Kerry) Courtney, Carol (Timothy) Duggan, Eric (Nadine), Doreen (Wayne) Cole and Anne (John) Ingoldsby; most favorite uncle of 24 nieces and nephews and 36 great-nieces and great-nephews; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the future planting of trees in Gary's memory. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com