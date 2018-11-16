Weekend Bowling Column: Mike Zarcone adds another accomplishment to impressive resume

Mike Zarcone added another distinction to his impressive local bowling resume last weekend when he won the 33rd annual Tonawandas USBC Association Senior Masters Tournament at Classic Lanes.

A 2016 inductee into the Greater Buffalo USBC Hall of Fame, Zarcone is five-time winner of the association's Male Bowler of the Year, most recently in 2014. Also, he was the Tonawandas Bowler of the Year in 2015 and 2016. In 2014, he won the George A. Obenauer Masters, the most prestigious and grueling test on the local bowling scene.

Zarcone defeated Michael Nowak, 258-235 in the championship match, but he had to beat a star-studded field to get to that point.

First, he led the three-game qualifying round with a 788 set. The other finalists were: Ken Michaels (771), Dan Eberl (742), Michael Nowak (723), Gary Kinyon (722), Tom Meaney (300-705), John Lagree (705), Eric Maundrell (702) and Chuck Jagodzinski (689). Chuck defeated Michael Noakes in a roll-off for the last spot. Edward Abbott earned the third Super Senior slot.

After qualifying, the competition moved to Eliminator style rounds.

In the first round, Kinyon (290), Zarcone (289) and Michaels (237) advanced over Jagodzinski (203) and Abbott (188) in one match. Nowak (266), Eberl (213) and Maundrell (190) advanced over Meaney (178) and Lagree (170) in the other.

Eberl (256) and Michaels (206) advanced over Gary Kinyon (204) in one semifinal, and Zarcone (256) and Nowak (209) advanced over Maundrell (192) in the other.

The third round saw Zarcone (257) and Nowak (222) eliminating Michaels (202) and Eberl (184).

Jagodzinski, who twice was Male Bowler of the Year, shot a 300 game in an 814 series on his way to winning this week's Storm/Bowlers Choice Pro Shop Seniors Shootout at Transit Lanes. In the final, Jagodzinski's 246 topped four others.

ECC off and rolling

Only three bowlers -- Andrew Burckhalter (West Seneca West), Dominic Germano (Kenmore East) and Joseph Peters (Williamsville East) -- return from the Erie Community College men's team that finished fourth in last year's National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

The Kats got the new season off to a promising start with a first-place finish in the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Baker Tournament at Perry Lanes in Johnstown. ECC had a 7,033-pin total. Corning CC was second. Eight men's teams competed.

Burckhalter finished 26th, Peters was 64th and Germano 72nd in All-Events at the national JC tournament last March.

The ECC women finished second to Corning among four women's teams. ECC has almost an all-new team on the women's side. Only Haley Shapiro (Williamsville East) bowled in the NJCAA tournament last year. She finished 46th in All-Events.

Along with Shapiro, the Kats roster includes Samantha Bellantoni (Hamburg), Emily Crone (Cheektowaga), Cassandra Green (Pioneer), Brittany McAndrews (Frpontier), Katelyn Naffky (Kenmore West)and Emily Rogers (Iroquois).

The ECC teams will return to action Dec. 1 in the Toledo Classic.

