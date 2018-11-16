Weekend Bowling Column: Mike Zarcone adds another accomplishment to impressive resume
Mike Zarcone added another distinction to his impressive local bowling resume last weekend when he won the 33rd annual Tonawandas USBC Association Senior Masters Tournament at Classic Lanes.
A 2016 inductee into the Greater Buffalo USBC Hall of Fame, Zarcone is five-time winner of the association's Male Bowler of the Year, most recently in 2014. Also, he was the Tonawandas Bowler of the Year in 2015 and 2016. In 2014, he won the George A. Obenauer Masters, the most prestigious and grueling test on the local bowling scene.
Zarcone defeated Michael Nowak, 258-235 in the championship match, but he had to beat a star-studded field to get to that point.
First, he led the three-game qualifying round with a 788 set. The other finalists were: Ken Michaels (771), Dan Eberl (742), Michael Nowak (723), Gary Kinyon (722), Tom Meaney (300-705), John Lagree (705), Eric Maundrell (702) and Chuck Jagodzinski (689). Chuck defeated Michael Noakes in a roll-off for the last spot. Edward Abbott earned the third Super Senior slot.
After qualifying, the competition moved to Eliminator style rounds.
In the first round, Kinyon (290), Zarcone (289) and Michaels (237) advanced over Jagodzinski (203) and Abbott (188) in one match. Nowak (266), Eberl (213) and Maundrell (190) advanced over Meaney (178) and Lagree (170) in the other.
Eberl (256) and Michaels (206) advanced over Gary Kinyon (204) in one semifinal, and Zarcone (256) and Nowak (209) advanced over Maundrell (192) in the other.
The third round saw Zarcone (257) and Nowak (222) eliminating Michaels (202) and Eberl (184).
Jagodzinski, who twice was Male Bowler of the Year, shot a 300 game in an 814 series on his way to winning this week's Storm/Bowlers Choice Pro Shop Seniors Shootout at Transit Lanes. In the final, Jagodzinski's 246 topped four others.
ECC off and rolling
Only three bowlers -- Andrew Burckhalter (West Seneca West), Dominic Germano (Kenmore East) and Joseph Peters (Williamsville East) -- return from the Erie Community College men's team that finished fourth in last year's National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
The Kats got the new season off to a promising start with a first-place finish in the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Baker Tournament at Perry Lanes in Johnstown. ECC had a 7,033-pin total. Corning CC was second. Eight men's teams competed.
Burckhalter finished 26th, Peters was 64th and Germano 72nd in All-Events at the national JC tournament last March.
The ECC women finished second to Corning among four women's teams. ECC has almost an all-new team on the women's side. Only Haley Shapiro (Williamsville East) bowled in the NJCAA tournament last year. She finished 46th in All-Events.
Along with Shapiro, the Kats roster includes Samantha Bellantoni (Hamburg), Emily Crone (Cheektowaga), Cassandra Green (Pioneer), Brittany McAndrews (Frpontier), Katelyn Naffky (Kenmore West)and Emily Rogers (Iroquois).
The ECC teams will return to action Dec. 1 in the Toledo Classic.
Three PBA Schenkel finalists and more
- The 2018 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year is down to three finalists – Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich.; Dom Barrett of England, and EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Ind. The winner will be announced Tuesday.
- Rich Weber, the oldest of PBA legend Dick Weber’s four children, has announced he will retire from PBA active duty at the end of the year after more than 30 years of service to the organization. Weber, who turned 68 on Oct. 2, will conclude his latest role as PBA Midwest Region manager.
- Existing PBA Hall of Famers Jim St. John and Larry Lichstein, along with newly elected PBA Hall of Fame journalist Bob Johnson, are among four men elected to the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame for induction in 2019. Six additional PBA stars are on USBC’s Superior Performance ballot, which will be voted on by a national panel in the near future.
- The Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame Class for 2018 will be inducted next week, Nov. 24, at Samuel's Grande Manor. Among those to be honored are: Brad Angelo, Ray Bellet, Mary Chase, Cynthia Kosanovich, Holly (Filarecki) Parrish, Cindy Dave Williamson, Mary Grace Williamson and Ruth (Jensen) Wooliver. Jim Wangler Jr. will be enshrined posthumously.
Story topics: mike zarcone
Share this article