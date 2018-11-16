UB student arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured another student

A University at Buffalo student was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured another student earlier this month.

Hannah M. Christensen, 20, from Clifton Park, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting it to authorities, which is a felony, according to a university news release.

Christensen is accused of striking Renuka Ramanadhan, 20, from Singapore, as Ramanadhan crossed Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on UB's North Campus. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Nov. 1.

Ramanadhan remains in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, according to the news release.

Christensen was identified to police as a suspect by a person who knew her and that she had been involved in an accident, according to the release.