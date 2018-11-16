Share this article

University at Buffalo police released this surveillance camera image of a car believed to have been involved in a hit and run that left a student critically injured Nov. 1. (Provided by UB Police)

UB student arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured another student

A University at Buffalo student was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured another student earlier this month.

Hannah M. Christensen, 20, from Clifton Park, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting it to authorities, which is a felony, according to a university news release.

Christensen is accused of striking Renuka Ramanadhan, 20, from Singapore, as Ramanadhan crossed Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on UB's North Campus. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Nov. 1.

Ramanadhan remains in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, according to the news release.

Christensen was identified to police as a suspect by a person who knew her and that she had been involved in an accident, according to the release.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
