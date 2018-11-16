Thermal Kinetics' new owner sees growth potential

Thermal Kinetics, an Amherst-based engineering firm, has agreed to be acquired by RCM Technologies, a publicly traded company based in New Jersey.

The deal was valued at $1.77 million, according to a regulatory filing. Thermal Kinetics, founded in 1999, provides process equipment supply, engineering, development and design services for construction and industrial customers.

“By joining RCM, we gain strong leadership, vast experience, rapid scalability and international delivery capability that will help us meet client needs and continue to grow," said Christopher Brown, president of Thermal Kinetics. Brown will continue as general manager of the business, according to a regulatory filing.

RCM will keep all 14 of Thermal Kinetics' employees, said Kevin Miller, RCM's chief financial officer. RCM now has two offices in the Buffalo area and will eventually merge them into one office.

Miller said RCM offers many different engineering services that complement or add to Thermal Kinetics' capabilities.

"Over time, we hope to expand our workforce in the Buffalo area," he said. "We believe that the Buffalo area is talent-rich and we hope to take advantage of that supply as we grow."

Miller said RCM will keep Thermal Kinetics' name for the "forseeable" future.

"Typically, we change the name of acquisitions but Thermal Kinetics, in our view, has strong brand recognition," he said.