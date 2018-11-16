The Wraparound: Sabres 2, Jets 1, SO

WINNIPEG -- Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

The win gave the Sabres, now 11-6-2, their first four-game winning streak since December 2014. Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville also scored in the shootout, while Carter Hutton was outstanding again.

Jeff Skinner's power-play goal, his 14th of the season, tied the score at one 53 seconds into the third when his second backhanded attempt from at the top of the crease went over Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit's shoulder. That ended what was a lackluster night for the Sabres' top line After being outshot 12-4 in the first period, the Sabres finished with a 32-26 advantage for the game.

Again, the comeback began with Carter Hutton. The 32-year-old goalie stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. The Jets, now 11-5-2, took the lead at 7:10 into the second period, on a two-on-one, when Kyle Connor rifled a one-timer past Hutton on a pass from winger Patrik Laine.

Hutton stopped Laine's chance from the top of the crease as time expired in regulation and made another spectacular stop on Connor with 2:45 left in overtime. Brossoit, the Jets' backup goalie, was also able to stop the Sabres' quality chances, finishing with 28 saves in only his third start of the season.

10:27: The Jets did not record a shot on goal in the third period until Hutton stopped Blake Wheeler's wrister with 9:33 remaining in regulation.

0-for-12: Skinner's power-play goal broke an 0-for-12 slump for the Sabres. That also tied Skinner for the league lead with 10 goals in 10 road games this season.

Close call: Wheeler rushed the net and hacked Skinner on the left hand while pursuing a loose puck midway through the second period. Skinner was clutching his hand on the bench and held it on a bag of ice before returning to the game.

Growing pains: Hours after receiving praise from Phil Housley, winger Tage Thompson made another egregious mistake that led to the Jets' go-ahead goal. Instead of shooting on a rush up the right side, Thompson passed back toward the left and it was intercepted by Laine for the two-on-one.

Laine then made a perfect pass to Connor, whose high shot beat Hutton.

Two crossbars: Skinner and Sam Reinhart both hit the crossbar during the second period. Reinhart did so on a one-timer with 11.5 seconds remaining and the Sabres on their third power play of the night.

16-8: After an ugly first period, the Sabres outshot the Jets, 16-8, in the second with three of those shots coming on the power play.

Bad pass: Brossoit nearly put the puck in his own net with three minutes left in the second period when he attempted to pass it back behind the goal. Instead, the puck hit the left post, and the Sabres seemingly gained momentum.

Slow start: The Sabres were slowed by sloppy passing in the first period. Like their matchup with Tampa Bay three nights earlier, they were caught looking for the perfect pass instead of passing to the open man.

As a result, they were outshot 12-4 over the first 20 minutes and were outshot 34-12 in 60 minutes dating back to the first intermission Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rough return: Removing Evan Rodrigues from the lineup didn't go as planned. Rodrigues' replacement, Patrik Berglund, struggled at times Friday. He was called for a hooking penalty in the offensive zone with the Sabres on the power play in the first and his turnover early in the first led to jets scoring chance.

Also, his shot from atop the left circle missed the net at 4:10 into the first.

Coast to coast: Remember all that talk about the defenseman getting more involved? Well, it was the youngest of the group that powerfully illustrated how much has changed for the Sabres over the past 12 months.

Following a neutral-zone turnover,Rasmus Dahlin collected the puck at his own blue line and carried the puck all the way down the ice before firing a wrist shot on Brissboit from the left circle at 15:34 into the first.

Shake it up: Housley chose to tinker with his defensive pairings in the first period, moving Dahlin with Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella with Nathan Beaulieu.

Hip check: Okposo skated slowly off the ice while grabbing at his left hip after being checked during the first period in the offensive zone. He played only 3:31 in the first, sitting on the bench rather than returning to the locker room, and returned for the start of the second.

Up Next: The Sabres traveled to Minnesota, where they'll play the Wild (12-5-2) on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET. With no morning skate, Housley will address the media at 3:30 p.m.