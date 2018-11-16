SNELGROVE, Charles G.

SNELGROVE - Charles G. Of the Town of Cambria, November 13, 2018. Husband of Judith A. (Mayer)Snelgrove; father of Glenn (Kelly) and Todd (Malissa Beutel) Snelgrove; grandfather of Jennifer (Philip) Olson, Jonathan, Joshua, Jaret and Jacob Snelgrove; brother of Nancy (George) O'Neil. His family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made in his name to Niagara Hospice. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.