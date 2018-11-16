SMACZNIAK, David F.

SMACZNIAK - David F. Of Lancaster, NY; November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Brenda Smaczniak; loving stepfather of Gary (Tammy) Whiteford, Martin Whiteford, Daniel (Jennifer) Whiteford and Timothy (Kristen) Whiteford; grandfather of Hannah, Meghan, Claire, Harlan, Rosalie, Emmit, and Ashlynn; brother of Andrew (Joyce), Paul (Karen), Susan (William) Wiepert and Joseph (Wendy); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Condolences may be made at www.wendelandloecherinc.com