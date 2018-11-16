SCHULENBERG, Ronald J.

SCHULENBERG - Ronald J. November 14, 2018; beloved husband of 31 years to Irene (nee Olesczak) Schu- lenberg; beloved son of the late Gilbert H. and Sylvia E. (nee Durkop) Schulenberg; dear brother of Millie (Paul) Nikischer and Gilbert (Bill Smith) Schulenberg; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Ronald served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1969, received two Master's Degrees after attending Buffalo State Teachers College and the University of Buffalo and was a retired teacher from the Batavia Central School District. The family will be present Saturday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, where a closing prayer will be offered at 12 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com