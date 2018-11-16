Niagara Falls man charged with DWI in hit-run

A Niagara Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning in the Falls after police reported he crashed into a parked tractor-trailer and then drove away.

A tractor-trailer driver said he was sleeping in his cab of his rig parked on the side of Royal Avenue near Greenpac at about 1:50 a.m. when he was jolted awake by a loud crash, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Police followed a trail of rubber and fluid from the crash scene nearly two miles to Mackenna Avenue, near Portage Road, where Steven J. Veihdeffer, 51, was found passed out behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango with heavy front-end damage, according to the report.

Veihdeffer, who failed field sobriety tests at the scene, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of possible head trauma. He was charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.