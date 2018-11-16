RUSINEK, Francis J.

RUSINEK - Francis J. Of Angola, NY, November 14, 2018, at age 57. Loving son of Frank (Nancy Yelvington) and the late Mary Rusinek; dear brother of Nancy (Craig Peacock) Lanchester, Steven and Karen (Bill) Hardin; fond uncle of Steven, Jr., Thomas, Olivia and Travis; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and Cody White and family. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Saturday, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church, 335 Amherst St., Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to the American Diabetes Assoc. are appreciated. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com