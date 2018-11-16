ROSZMAN, Audrey C.

ROSZMAN - Audrey C. Of Wheatfield, November 9, 2018. Wife of the late Jay M. Roszman; mother of Douglas (Kathryn) Roszman, Jeffrey (Judith) Roszman, Cindy Roszman, Leisa (Robert) Shull; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Robert (late Sally) Christie, Sally (Thomas) Wittlinger, and the late David (Gloria) Christie, Gary (Joy) Christie, Norma (Floyd) Stahl; 13 nieces and nephews. Visitation hours on Sunday, November 18th from 2-6 pm at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, Lockport, and at Lockport Alliance Church Monday, November 19th from 10-10:30 am. Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Lockport Alliance Church, Alzheimer's Association, or Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com