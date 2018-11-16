Roberts-Gordon sold to Madison Industries

Roberts-Gordon, which has a plant on William Street in Buffalo, was sold to Madison Industries as part of a broader deal.

The Sterling Group sold Specified Air Solutions, which includes Roberts-Gordon, to Madison for an undisclosed amount. The Sterling Group, a private equity firm based in Houston, Texas, formed the Specified Air Solutions platform when it acquired Roberts-Gordon in 2014.

Roberts-Gordon makes infared tube heaters, controls and related accessories. Specified Air Solutions consists of six plants in the United States and Canada.

Madison, based in Illinois, also owns Buffalo Filter, Multisorb Technologies and Air System Products in the Buffalo area.