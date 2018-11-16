REW, Thomas H.

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest November 14, 2018 at age 71. Beloved husband of 46 years to Janice (nee Kegelmyer) Rew; devoted father of Stefanie (Paul Hazel) Rew-Hazel, Heather (Daniel Vaccaro) Rew-Vaccaro and Monique (Donald Bigelow III) Rew-Bigelow; cherished grandfather of Zachary Thomas Rew Bigelow and a baby boy due January 2019; loving son of the late Harry and Anna Rew; dear brother of Carol Martino. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Saturday from 6-8 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a dedicated 47-year employee of General Motors, and was President and served on the Board for 30 years of the Riverside Federal Credit Union. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.