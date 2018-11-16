Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 16, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Sentiments for the shorter days of autumn from “Father of the Blues” W.C. Handy, born on this date in 1873, “I hate to see that evening sun go down.”

• • •

WINTER QUARTERS – The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is moving indoors to St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, for the next six weeks. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Dec. 29. For info about vendors and special programs, visit elmwoodmarket.org.

• • •

SAY CHEESE – Get a photo with Santa for your holiday cards from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Faith United Methodist Church, 5505 Broadway, Lancaster. Friendly pets are welcome. There also will be kids’ activities and cookies with Mrs. Claus. A $10 free-will offering is suggested. For info, call 683-5293.

• • •

GOOD READS – The Friends of the North Tonawanda Public Library will hold a paperback book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the library at 505 Meadow Drive. Reusable grocery bags can be filled for $5. Or purchase a bag for $4 and fill it for $3. Individual books are $1. For info, call 693-4132 or visit ntlibrary.org.

• • •

STARRING ROLE – “Hope for Christmas,” a 45-minute made-for-TV holiday movie filmed this year in East Aurora, premieres at a free screening at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Aurora Theatre, 673 Main St., East Aurora. It also will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 on WBBZ/MeTV.

• • •

LET’S EAT – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, offers meat loaf at its free community dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today.

Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds its monthly chowder sale starting at noon Saturday. Chowder is $4 a quart.

The Sheridan Drive Lions Club will sponsor its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the St. Edmund Campus, 530 Ellicott Creek Road, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $8. Kids 5 and under are free.

The Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston, serves a country breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Tickets are $9, $5 kids aged 5 to 12.

• • •

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS **

** A LOOK BACK – The Black Rock Historic Photo Project, sponsored by Grant Amherst Business Association, is now a book. “A Pictorial History of Black Rock,” with 650 images spanning 100 years, will be introduced at 11 a.m. Saturday in Assumption Church Hall, 435 Amherst St. For info, email gabasecretary@gmail.com.

• • •

** HAPPY DAYS – Mark Janiek, life story historian at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, will share his memories of Crystal Beach amusement park in a program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lancaster New York Historical Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster. Admission is free.

• • •

** STAY WELL – The Town of Wheatfield Lions Club and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host a free health and wellness fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the clubhouse at Five Senses Nature Park, 6535 Ward Road, Wheatfield. There will be instrumental eye screenings for children, blood pressure and heart rhythm checks, and info on 2019 Medicare plans.

• • •

** MUMBAI MAGIC – Musicians and dancers from the Indian Association of Buffalo present “A Tribute to Bollywood” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Theatre at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. The performance is in conjunction with an exhibit of Indian art by Uma Krishnan and Dr. Harpal Sodhi, which opens today with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m.

• • •

** SPECIAL SOMETHINGS – The Kenan Arts Council holds its 38th annual Holiday Gift Show this weekend in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, featuring 45 juried artisans and four food and wine vendors. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4.

Visitors also can look into the Kenan Mansion, freshly decorated for the holidays, and have a bite at the Onstage Cafe in the Taylor Theater, where the Hilltop Restaurant will offer a variety of soups, sandwiches and desserts. For more info, call 433-2617 or visit kenancenter.org.

• • •

** MUSIC, MUSIC, MUSIC – Tenor vocalist Cory James Gallagher and his sister, award-winning poet Amy Gallagher, join with accompanying musicians for “Concert by Candlelight: An Evening of Remembrance,” a program in tribute to and reflection upon those who have passed away. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., and at 6 p.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1035 Delaware Ave. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.

Renaissance Men, a professional male vocal chamber ensemble from New England, returns to Buffalo for a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. The concert is free. Donations are welcome. For info, call 884-9437.

“The Call,” a new anthem by University at Buffalo faculty member Roland Martin, will premiere in a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Kevin Durkin will lead the church choir, which will be joined by soprano Jill Neuhaus, baritone Tyler Mecklenberg and the Buffalo Chamber Players. A free-will offering will be accepted. A reception will follow.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Haggerty, Phyllis Horton, Steve Finch, Paul Ziebarth, Elaine Lewandowski, Margaret McDermott, Helga Emmert, Kevin Coffee, Katrina Basil, Amy Sasiadek, Carol Hageman, Dan Farry, Liam Allman, Alyssa Sole, Dorothy Cybulski, Jordan Lyn LeBarron, D. J. Carroll and Dan Dell’Isola.

AND SATURDAY – Ruth Jones, Maria Whyte, Cheryl Hagen, Zach Anner, Sister Beth Brosmer, Bill Hambridge, Donna Damstetter, Paul Leone, Sister Mary Thomas Frys, Beverly Nixon, Sonja Miller, Jay B. Duderwick, Mike Karpie, Jeff Mueller, Steve Mueller, Sheila Recktenwalt, Keith Safe, George Pfeiffer, Jason Moll, Annette Nigrelli, Marion Collins, Jean S. Lombardo, Peggy Morgan, Roberta Yohn, Jennifer Gallagher and Floryan Pawlowski.

AND SUNDAY – Gary Woodbury, Sally Lococo, Patrick M. Gallivan, Gladys Daughtry, John Koelmel, Dinash Lal, Kilian Salerno, Tayrin Tapia, Amanda Wiles, Tim Panek, Geri Suplicki, John Otto, Patrick Lalley, Rich Mechlinski, Armando Bondanza, Owen Terceros, Steve Jakiel, David Giddings, Tommy W. Yeates, Melissa Christiano, Eric Faulring, Amy Herr, Diane Sieminski, Karl Oesterle, Laura Page, Cathy Wickett, Joe Higgins, John E. Stachewicz, Shirley Smith, Bill Swartzman, Sue Zemrak, Dr. Joe Biasillo, Ryan Kurzanski, Cami Kurzanski and Mark “Ozzie” Orzechowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

** -- Today's online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains numerous items that had to be trimmed from the print edition. The others appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.