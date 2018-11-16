Share this article

print logo
(Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

#PrepTalkLive coverage from high school playoffs

| Published | Updated

We're covering the latest updates on @bufnewspreptalk on Twitter and through your #PrepTalkLive tweets.

We encourage you to tweet photos, scores and updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive – that's the quickest way to share information with us.

Our high school scoreboard page has today's entire lineup, and it will be updated with the final scores and details as soon as they are reported to us: https://buffalonews.com/high-schools-scoreboard/ 

A select number of game photos will appear at: https://buffalonews.com/preptalkphotos 

Qina Liu – Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.
There are no comments - be the first to comment