PEQUIGNOT, Leanne R. (Olinski)

November 15, 2018, age 60, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 23 years to Stephen P. Pequignot; dearest mother of Joel (Joyelle) Olinski, late Thomas John Farrell, Jamie Farrell and Jeffrey Farrell; dear grandmother of Tyler Mages; daughter of the late Edward and Christine (nee Lis) Olinski; sister of Noreen (Henry) Mattus, Michael Olinski, Mark Olinski (Jackie Rybinski-Wert), Garry Olinski and Jody (late Glenn) Farrell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday from 4-8 PM and Sunday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Leanne was the owner/operator of Phase II Hair Studio. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com