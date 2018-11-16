Niagara Falls encourages residents to bag leaves rather than piling them at curbs

Because of the slush in city streets, Niagara Falls leaders encouraged residents Friday to stuff their leaves in garbage bags rather than raking them into piles along the curbs for pickup.

Mayor Paul A. Dyster and Parks and Public Works Director John Caso issued a statement reminding residents that as many as 10 bags of leaves can be put out for collection on regular trash pickup days.

If there is more winter weather, crews who normally use payloaders and dump trucks to pick up leaves will have to be diverted to snow plowing and salting, leaving the leaves unattended.

For now, Niagara Falls leaf pickup crews are working their way through the Hyde Park neighborhood before heading to LaSalle.