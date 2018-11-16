Niagara basketball beats Wyoming, off to best start since 2009-10

Marvin Prochet had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Niagara downed host Wyoming, 72-67, on Friday night as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Niagara improved to 2-1, its best start since the 2009-10 season.

Prochet, who also had five three-pointers, has started the season with three consecutive double-doubles, the first Niagara player to do that since Bilal Benn in the 2009-10 season. Prochet now has 12 career double-doubles.

Dominic Robb had 13 points and six rebounds, and Chris Barton and Raheem Solomon each has 12 points. Robb also had three blocked shots and now has a nation's best 15 through three games.

Justin James led Wyoming (1-3) with 23 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Maldonado had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Niagara led most of the game, but had to fight off a Wyoming team that shot 50 percent in the second half.

Niagara's biggest lead of the second half was eight, at 57-49, after Robb hit a three-pointer with 15:57 remaining. Wyoming crawled back into the game, taking the lead at 46-45 with 11:54 remaining on a three-pointer by James.

It was Wyoming's last lead, although the Cowboys knotted the score at 61-61 on a layup by Jake Hendricks with 3:05 remaining. Barton then hit a key three-pointer to give Niagara the lead for good with 2:45 left.

Wyoming cut the lead to one on three occasions in the final minutes, but Niagara hit six free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the victory.

Niagara will host the four-team regional as part of the tournament, featuring Grambling, IUPUI, and St. Francis (NY) with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. Niagara plays Grambling at 4 p.m. on Friday.