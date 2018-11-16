NFL power rankings: Week 11
1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-1).
Patrick Mahomes’ 31 TD passes are the most in a single season in franchise history. (Previous: 2)
2) New Orleans Saints (8-1).
Drew Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing TDs in NFL history. (3)
3) Los Angeles Rams (9-1).
Can clinch the NFC West with a win and Seattle loss. (4)
4) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1).
It’s James Conner’s backfield. (5)
5) Los Angeles Chargers (7-2).
Phillip Rivers has multiple TD passes in every game this season. (6)
6) New England Patriots (7-3).
Rob Gronkowski could return following the bye week. (1)
7) Chicago Bears (6-3).
Lead the NFL with 16 INTs and rank second with 24 takeaways. (9)
8) Houston Texans (6-3).
J.J. Watt is tied for first in the AFC with nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. (8)
9) Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1).
Can move into first place in the NFC North with a win. (12)
10) Carolina Panthers (6-3).
Cam Newton has multiple TD passes in eight consecutive games, a franchise record. (10)
11) Washington Redskins (6-3).
Best record through nine games since 2008. (14)
12) Tennessee Titans (5-4).
Winless in nine games against Andrew Luck. (19)
13) Seattle Seahawks (5-5).
Playoff hopes are alive and well after fourth-quarter comeback vs Green Bay. (16)
14) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
Marvin Lewis will call the defense after firing coordinator Teryl Austin. (7)
15) Dallas Cowboys (4-5).
Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the league with 831 rushing yards. (23)
16) Philadelphia Eagles (4-5).
Missing two starting cornerbacks for game against the Saints. (11)
17) Green Bay Packers (4-5-1).
Winless in five road games this season. (15)
18) Indianapolis Colts (4-5).
Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in six consecutive games. (24)
19) Miami Dolphins (5-5).
Worst rushing defense in the league. (17)
20) Baltimore Ravens (4-5).
RGIII might play in his first game since the 2016 season finale. (18)
21) Cleveland Browns (3-5-1).
Nick Chubb is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. (27)
22) Atlanta Falcons (4-5).
Matt Ryan’s last four games: 1,414 passing yards, 10 TD, INT. (13)
23) Denver Broncos (3-6).
Phillip Lindsay leads NFL rookies with 591 rushing yards. (20)
24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6).
Have they given up on Jameis Winson? (21)
25) Detroit Lions (3-6).
Lost by double digits each of the last three weeks. (22)
26) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6).
Hope to snap a five-game losing streak. (25)
27) New York Giants (2-7).
Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with more than 500 rushing and receiving yards. (28)
28) Buffalo Bills (3-7).
Won’t lose this week. (31)
29) San Francisco 49ers (2-8).
Have blown four fourth-quarter leads. (29)
30) Arizona Cardinals (2-7).
Could Steve Wilks be fired after just one season? (30)
31) New York Jets (3-7).
Todd Bowles isn’t going anywhere. Yet. (26)
32) Oakland Raiders (1-8).
Derek Carr hasn’t thrown a TD in two games. (32)
Story topics: Bills 2018/ nfl power rankings
Share this article