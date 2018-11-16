NFL power rankings: Week 11

1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-1).

Patrick Mahomes’ 31 TD passes are the most in a single season in franchise history. (Previous: 2)

2) New Orleans Saints (8-1).

Drew Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing TDs in NFL history. (3)

3) Los Angeles Rams (9-1).

Can clinch the NFC West with a win and Seattle loss. (4)

4) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1).

It’s James Conner’s backfield. (5)

5) Los Angeles Chargers (7-2).

Phillip Rivers has multiple TD passes in every game this season. (6)

6) New England Patriots (7-3).

Rob Gronkowski could return following the bye week. (1)

7) Chicago Bears (6-3).

Lead the NFL with 16 INTs and rank second with 24 takeaways. (9)

8) Houston Texans (6-3).

J.J. Watt is tied for first in the AFC with nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. (8)

9) Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1).

Can move into first place in the NFC North with a win. (12)

10) Carolina Panthers (6-3).

Cam Newton has multiple TD passes in eight consecutive games, a franchise record. (10)

11) Washington Redskins (6-3).

Best record through nine games since 2008. (14)

12) Tennessee Titans (5-4).

Winless in nine games against Andrew Luck. (19)

13) Seattle Seahawks (5-5).

Playoff hopes are alive and well after fourth-quarter comeback vs Green Bay. (16)

14) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).

Marvin Lewis will call the defense after firing coordinator Teryl Austin. (7)

15) Dallas Cowboys (4-5).

Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the league with 831 rushing yards. (23)

16) Philadelphia Eagles (4-5).

Missing two starting cornerbacks for game against the Saints. (11)

17) Green Bay Packers (4-5-1).

Winless in five road games this season. (15)

18) Indianapolis Colts (4-5).

Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in six consecutive games. (24)

19) Miami Dolphins (5-5).

Worst rushing defense in the league. (17)

20) Baltimore Ravens (4-5).

RGIII might play in his first game since the 2016 season finale. (18)

21) Cleveland Browns (3-5-1).

Nick Chubb is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. (27)

22) Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Matt Ryan’s last four games: 1,414 passing yards, 10 TD, INT. (13)

23) Denver Broncos (3-6).

Phillip Lindsay leads NFL rookies with 591 rushing yards. (20)

24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6).

Have they given up on Jameis Winson? (21)

25) Detroit Lions (3-6).

Lost by double digits each of the last three weeks. (22)

26) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6).

Hope to snap a five-game losing streak. (25)

27) New York Giants (2-7).

Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with more than 500 rushing and receiving yards. (28)

28) Buffalo Bills (3-7).

Won’t lose this week. (31)

29) San Francisco 49ers (2-8).

Have blown four fourth-quarter leads. (29)

30) Arizona Cardinals (2-7).

Could Steve Wilks be fired after just one season? (30)

31) New York Jets (3-7).

Todd Bowles isn’t going anywhere. Yet. (26)

32) Oakland Raiders (1-8).

Derek Carr hasn’t thrown a TD in two games. (32)