MEIZLIK - Jacob Of Amherst, NY, passed November 14, 2018. Son of Eva (late Bernard) Meizlik; husband of Deborah Meizlik. Father of Jonathan (Susan) Meizlik and the late Brian Meizlik. Grandfather of Samuel, Joseph and Nathan Meizlik. Brother of Ilana Meizlik. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC, 281 Dodge Rd., Sunday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in his memory to a charity of their choice. Family guest book available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com