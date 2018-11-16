Share this article

Man shot multiple times on Sun Street has died

A 31-year-old man who was struck multiple times by gunfire late Tuesday in the first block of Sun Street has died from his wounds in Erie County Medical Center, according to Buffalo Police.

Police did not release the name of the fatal shooting victim Friday.

The incident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Sun Street near Langfield Drive on the city's East Side, a spokesman for the police department said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

