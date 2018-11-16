Man convicted of possessing, selling crack cocaine sentenced to 210 months

A Buffalo man convicted of possessing crack cocaine, with intent to distribute, was sentenced Friday to serve 210 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Larry Willis, 33, and another man in the case, used two apartments at a Henrietta Avenue address to manufacture, package and store crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and butyrylfentanyl, along with the proceeds from the sale of those substances. The men also stored multiple firearms and ammunition in the apartments.

All of the items, along with a digital scale and packaging materials, were seized by law enforcement during a raid at the Henrietta Avenue address, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.