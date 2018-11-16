Lockport firefighters deliver coats to kids

For the fourth consecutive year, City of Lockport Fire Department members began visiting city elementary schools Friday to deliver new winter coats to needy children.

Firefighter James Scapelliti said this is the fourth year the Lockport Professional Fire Fighters Association has partnered with Operation Warm, a national not-for-profit program.

Firefighters will personally fit each child with a coat and help them write their name on an inside tag which reads, "Made Just for You."

"With monetary support from the community, Lockport firefighters are able to give a gift of warmth to these children right before the winter holidays," Scapelliti said.

More than 140 Lockport children are scheduled to receive coats. The school visits will continue Monday and Tuesday, Scapelliti said.