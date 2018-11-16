Letter: WWJD? Not humiliate Buffalo’s bishop

In the wake of the diocesan documents leak about sexual abuse, the word “love,” in the context of “loving thing to do,” has been inserted into almost every discourse.

Critics of the bishop claim to have been called by God and heavyweights ranging from Pope Benedict XVI to Jesus himself have been quoted to help justify throwing Bishop Richard Malone under the bus.

Clearly clarifications need to be made and missteps corrected. However, would the New Testament Jesus have deliberately hurled insults at his bishop and publicly humiliated his priests and their families, leave alone directing others to do so?

Perhaps using “WWJD” (what would Jesus do?), or the age-old principle “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” might have resulted in actions that could have achieved the desired resolution, averted the vitriol of recent weeks and allowed the Holy Spirit to be active and real love to prevail.

Elizabeth Kolby

Amherst