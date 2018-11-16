Letter: Trump followers prove to be totally brainwashed

The re-election of seedy Chris Collins, indicted for insider trading and lying to the FBI, constitutes a morally reprehensible embarrassment to decent, law-abiding residents of the 27th congressional district.

Defiant and ignorant brainwashed “Trumpies” once again clearly demonstrated their lack of commonsense and basic ethical principles solely to prevent an additional House seat from flipping to the now-majority Democratic Party. Oy vey!

Robert Galganski

West Seneca