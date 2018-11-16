Letter: It is time to ride this awesome blue wave
The blue wave may not have been as big as hoped but the true success of the wave will be it’s sustainability and adaptability.
A movement has been started and just like the immigration issue, new blood has been inserted into an old system giving it a fresh outlook and an emboldened energy.
It is time to establish the priorities which this great nation stands for and should once again be a beacon for the rest of the globe.
The new members of our political leadership symbolize the hopes and dreams of all that strive for a better life.
Let us all ride this blue wave because it stands for the
!
Joseph Allen
Buffalo
